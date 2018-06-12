US Open Low Amateurs

In this article we take a trip down memory lane to look at some of the players to win the low amateur honours at the US Open. By Cameron Hazzard

From Jordan Spieth to Phil Mickelson, we take a look back at the past to see who the former low amateurs are at the US Open.

Stretching back all the way t0 1979, we look at who has won the low amateur medal, and how they progressed when they turned professional.

Jon Rahm – 2016

Rahm turned professional after finishing as the low amateur of the 2016 US Open at Oakmont.

Since then, he has won five titles, including two on the PGA Tour, as well as recording a 4th place finish at the 2018 Masters.

Matt Fitzpatrick – 2014

Like Rahm, Fitzpatrick turned professional after being the low amateur of the 2014 US Open.

He too has kicked on well, winning four times on the European Tour including the DP World Tour Championship, which Rahm won the following year.

Jordan Spieth – 2012

Spieth has been the most successful low amateur of all of the modern players.

After winning the medal in 2012, Spieth went on to win the US Open at Chambers Bay in 2015, as well as major championships at the Masters and the Open to leave him one shy of the career grand slam.

Patrick Cantlay – 2011

Cantlay has been quite successful since his low amateur victory at the 2011 US Open.

He has recorded one win on the PGA Tour, and is currently ranked 5th on the money list for the 2018 season.

Russell Henley & Scott Langley – 2010

The two have had very contrasting careers following on from becoming low amateurs at the US Open in 2010.

Henley has progressed very well, winning three times on the PGA Tour, whilst Langley has struggled on the PGA Tour, and is now plying his trade on the Web.com Tour where he recorded his first victory in February.