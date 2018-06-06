US Open Records

We take a look back at some of the US Open records ahead of the start of the 2018 tournament at Shinnecock Hills.

MOST VICTORIES
4 = Willie Anderson, 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905

4= Bobby Jones, 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930

4 = Ben Hogan, 1948, 1950, 1951, 19534

4= Jack Nicklaus, 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980

3 = Hale Irwin, 1974, 1979, 1990

3 = Tiger Woods, 2000, 2002, 2008

2 = Alex Smith, 1906, 1910

2 = John J. McDermott, 1911, 1912

2 = Walter Hagen, 1914, 1919

2 = Gene Sarazen, 1922, 1932

2 = Ralph Guldahl, 1937, 1938

2 = Cary Middlecoff, 1949, 1956

2 = Julius Boros, 1952, 1963

2 = Billy Casper, 1959, 1966

2 = Lee Trevino, 1969, 1971

2 = Andy North, 1978, 1985

2 = Curtis Strange, 1988, 1989

2 = Ernie Els, 1994, 1997

2 = Lee Janzen, 1993, 1998

2 = Payne Stewart, 1991, 1999

2 = Retief Goosen, 2001, 2004

CONSECUTIVE VICTORIES
3 = Willie Anderson, 1903, 1904, 1905

2 = John J. McDermott, 1911, 1912

2 = Bobby Jones, 1929, 1930

2 = Ralph Guldahl, 1937, 1938

2 = Ben Hogan, 1950, 1951

2 = Curtis Strange, 1988, 1989

MOST TIMES RUNNER-UP
6 — Phil Mickelson (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)

4 — Bobby Jones (1922, 1924, 1925, 1928)

4 — Sam Snead (1937, 1947, 1949, 1953)

4 — Jack Nicklaus (1960, 1968, 1971, 1982)

4 — Arnold Palmer (1962, 1963, 1966, 1967)

MOST TOP-TEN FINISHES
18 = Jack Nicklaus

16 = Walter Hagen

15 = Ben Hogan

14 = Gene Sarazen

13 = Arnold Palmer

12 = Sam Snead

11 = Willie Anderson

11 = Tom Watson

11 = Alex Smith

11 = Julius Boros

10 =Bobby Jones

MOST CONSECUTIVE TOP-10 FINISHES
7  —  Stewart Gardner (1900-06)

7  —  Bobby Jones (1920-26)

7  —  Ben Hogan (1950-56)

MOST CONSECUTIVE TOP-5 FINISHES
6 — Bobby Jones (1921-26)

6 — Willie Anderson (1901-1906)

5 — Alex Smith (1905-1910)

5 — Willie Smith (1898-1902)

Rory McIlroy poses with his trophy on a green at Holywood Golf Club on June 22, 2011. Credit: Getty Images

LOWEST SCORE THROUGH 72 HOLES
268 — Rory McIlroy (65-66-68-69), 2011

271 — Martin Kaymer (65-65-72-69), 2014

272 — Jack Nicklaus (63-71-70-68), 1980

272 — Lee Janzen (67-67-69-69), 1993

272 — Tiger Woods (65-69-71-67), 2000

272 — Jim Furyk (67-66-67-72), 2003

MOST STROKES UNDER PAR
16  — Rory McIlroy, 2011

12  — Tiger Woods, 2000

9  — Martin Kaymer, 2014

MOST STROKES UNDER PAR AT ANT STAGE OF A TOURNAMENT
17 — Rory McIlroy (fourth round), 2011

12 — Tiger Woods (fourth round), 2000

12 — Gil Morgan (third round), 1992

LOWEST ROUNDS
63 (8 under) — Johnny Miller, final round, 1973

63 (7 under) — Jack Nicklaus, first round, 1980

63 (7 under) — Tom Weiskopf, first round, 1980

63 (7 under) — Vijay Singh, second round, 2003

HIGHEST WINNING SCORE
331 — Willie Anderson, 1901 (won in play-off)

OLDEST CHAMPION
Hale Irwin, 45 years, 15 days (1990)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION
John McDermott, 19 years, 315 days (1911)

OLDEST PLAYER TO MAKE CUT
Sam Snead, 61 (1973)

MOST CONSECUTIVE OPENS STARTED
Jack Nicklaus, 44 (1957 – 2000)

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY
Tiger Woods, 15 strokes (2000) an all-time Major record

MOST FREQUENT HOST VENUES
Oakmont Country Club, 9 Opens (1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016)

Baltusrol Golf Club, 7 Opens (1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993)

