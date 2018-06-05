A guide to the first hole at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the 2018 US Open.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 1

Hole 1: Par 4: 399 yards

| 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 |

The 2018 US Open competitors will be greeted by a short par-4 with a slight dogleg to the right. Known as ‘Westward Ho’, it is a fairly innocuous start. Most will probably hit 3-wood or a long iron for safety given the narrow fairway and thick rough either side. The two fairway bunkers down the right side will undoubtedly gobble up any ball that is trying to bite off too much of the corner.

The longer hitters will try and get as close to the green as possible, leaving wedges in.

Approaching the green, the two bunkers either side must be avoided, with the green sloping away from them making up and downs very difficult.

Given its length though, it will offer up a birdie chance for the field which would be the perfect start to the tournament. It will catch out those who don’t give it any respect too.