Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 11

Hole 11: Par-3: 159 yards

The shortest hole on the course, the par-3 11th still has considerable teeth to it.

The tee shot is uphill all the way, and club selection will be vitally important due to the treacherous bunkers that sit front right and front left of the green. To save par and keep a good score going, the three deep bunkers on the right have to be avoided at all costs.

The green itself slopes from back left to front right so everything goes towards the bunkers. Another tip is to not go long left because you will be left with no shot whatsoever.