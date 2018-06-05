Hit the fairway and you've got a birdie chance on the par-4 12th at Shinnecock Hills.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 12

Hole 12: Par-4: 469 yards

Finding the narrow fairway off the tee is vital if you seek to start a charge on the back nine at the 12th. Large fairway bunkers will gobble up anything that isn’t precise and that will make the second shot very tricky.

But navigate the drive, then a birdie chance is available. There are no green-side bunkers to contend with so you can attack the flag, but be wary of the multiple ridges on the green.

A fairly innocuous hole that could quite easily wreck your card.