Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 15

Hole 15: Par-4: 409 yards

The par-4 15th starts with a raised tee that creates a huge elevation change to the fairway. This significantly shortens the yardage of the hole and for the majority of players, they will have short irons into the green.

Players will still have to be accurate with those irons though, because there are six bunkers by the green that await any shot with a poor strike, or a poor direction.

The back of the green slopes away so do not be long. A birdie chance, but accuracy’s the key.