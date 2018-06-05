The penultimate hole at Shinnecock Hills is a 180-yard par-3.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 17

Hole 17: Par-3: 180 yards

The par-3 180 yard 17th doesn’t seem all too difficult, but the wind often wreaks havoc here. Usually it is from left to right meaning competitors will have to aim at the bunkers on the left and hope the wind carries their ball back towards the green.

Precision and accuracy are whats required here.