The final hole on the 2018 US Open venue is aptly called 'Home'.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 18

Hole 18: Par-4: 485 yards

A new tee has made the tee shot partially blind in 2018, with the two bunkers on the left sure to collect any wayward drives.

The hole then sweeps round to the left and golfs finest will be playing into a green that pitches from back to front.

Bunkers await long, right and left, with the only safe section being short of the green. A par is a good score here and any player in contention would take that score.