Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 2

A guide to the second hole at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the 2018 US Open.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 2

Hole 2: Par 3: 252 yards

| 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 |

The second hole is a brute. 252 yards, uphill into a green well protected by six bunkers, a par here is a very good score.

The par-3 second hole is called Plateau (Getty Images)

Lengthened by 26 yards from the 2004 US Open, the prevailing wind helps the players but correct clubbing will be crucial. Too long and a tough chip down the green will be the result. Too short and the small uphill slope at the front of the green will gather players balls.