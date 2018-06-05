A guide to the second hole at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the 2018 US Open.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 2

Hole 2: Par 3: 252 yards

| 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 |

The second hole is a brute. 252 yards, uphill into a green well protected by six bunkers, a par here is a very good score.

Lengthened by 26 yards from the 2004 US Open, the prevailing wind helps the players but correct clubbing will be crucial. Too long and a tough chip down the green will be the result. Too short and the small uphill slope at the front of the green will gather players balls.