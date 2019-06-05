The 120th US Open takes place just 25 miles north of downtown Manhattan...

Where Is The 2020 US Open?

The US Open returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links this year for the tournament’s 119th playing, but where is the 120th edition going to be held?

Next year the event heads back over to the east coast and revisits New York at Winged Foot Country Club.

The venue is located in Mamaroneck, just 25 miles north of downtown Manhattan.

Winged Foot is home to two courses, the West and the East, and it is the West that has hosted the US Open before on five occasions.

The East is an exacting championship layout in its own right though, having played host to two US Women’s Opens and the first ever US Senior Open.

The West is the longer of the two at just over 7,400 yards and has hosted five US Opens, a US Amateur, Walker Cup and USPGA Championship.

The club also hosted the 2004 US Amateur over both courses.

The West ranks 11th in Golf Digest’s 2019/20 America’s Top 100 rankings whilst the East ranks 52nd.

The five US Opens hosted at Winged Foot were in 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984 and 2006.

Bobby Jones won in 1929, Billy Casper in 1959, Hale Irwin in 1974 and Fuzzy Zoeller in 1984.

Other big names to win at Winged Foot include 1997 USPGA champion Davis Love III, 1980 US Senior Open champion Roberto Di Vicenzo, 1957 US Women’s Open winner and Hall of Famer Betsy Rawls and 2004 US Amateur champion Ryan Moore.

Geoff Ogilvy prevailed last time the club was on the big stage at the 2006 US Open in what was a famous tournament after both Colin Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to hand the Aussie the trophy.

It is known as one of the most difficult courses to have hosted a US Open, with the combined score of the past five champions at 16 over par.

Both of Winged Foot’s two courses were designed by legendary architect AW Tillinghast, who also designed famous courses like Baltusrol and Bethpage Black.

The club opened in 1921 and gets its logo from the New York Athletic Club.

Although the two organisations are not affiliated, Winged Foot was founded by members of the NYAC.

The club was home to Claude Harmon for 33 years between 1945-1978.

Harmon won the 1948 Masters which was the last time a club pro won a Major. He was also T3rd at the 1959 US Open at Winged Foot.

His predecessor Craig Wood won both the Masters and US Open in 1941, which is the only time a club pro has won both in the same year.

As you may expect with it being a historic US Open venue and former employer of Masters champions, the club is extremely private and only available to play for members and their lucky guests.

In fact, the only way to become a member of the club is to be invited.

United States President Donald Trump has been a member at Winged Foot since 1969.