Where Is The 2021 US Open?

The US Open returns to Winged Foot this year for the tournament’s 120th playing, but where is the 121st edition going to be held?

Next year the event heads back over to the west coast and revisits the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Torrey Pines is a municipal golf course owned by the city of San Diego, California.

It is home to two golf courses, the North and the South, and it is the latter which has hosted a Major Championship in the past and will do so again in 2021.

The North course is thought to be easier than the South but despite that it still plays over 7,200 yards.

The South is the longer of the two courses measuring at just under 7,700 yards off the back tees.

Both courses have been regular fixtures on the PGA Tour as since the 1960’s they have both hosted the Farmers Insurance Open. Usually both courses are used for the opening two rounds and then the South course plays host to the final two over the weekend.

The last and only time Torrey Pines has hosted a Major was back in 2008 which will go down as one of the most famous US Opens in recent memory.

Basically on one leg, Tiger Woods famously holed a snaking birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force an 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate. He then had to birdie the final hole again to force sudden-death and eventually Mediate ran out of steam.

Tiger had secured his 14th Major title and many believed this was going to be his final Major title because it took him over 10 years to win another at the 2019 Masters.

The scoring at Torrey Pines that week was tough, one-under par got into a playoff. But this is drastically different to Farmers Insurance Open scores as ten-under par usually doesn’t come anywhere close to winning. If we had to guess, with a US Open setup the course will play very tough indeed.

Both courses were originally put together by William F. Bell, the son of iconic California architect William P. Bell, who helped create iconic layouts with George C. Thomas. Some of their famous creations include Riviera, Bel-Air and Los Angeles Country Club.

Torrey Pines was completed in 1957 and has since had a rejuvenation under Rees Jones in the early 2000’s.

Interestingly, Torrey is a lot like Bethpage Black in that it is entirely possible to get on it, unlike many other Major Championship layouts which are totally private.

To play the courses tee times can be booked on the phone or online if you are a San Diego resident. Additionally there are some walk-up times reserved each morning which are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis so that means many people camp out the night before.

