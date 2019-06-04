Could a first-time Major winner triumph at the 2019 US Open? Here we look at five potential candidates...

5 Potential First-Time Major Winners At The US Open

The US Open returns to Pebble Beach this year, where Graeme McDowell won his first Major in 2010.

Will there be another first-time winner this time out? Below, we pick out five first-timers who we fancy to lift the trophy…

Xander Schauffele

The 25-year-old was a relatively slow starter compared to his rivals like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, however he has now asserted himself as one of the game’s best players.

Schauffele has won four times on the PGA Tour, including two huge events in the Tour Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions.

He has only played in nine Majors but has finished inside the top-20 on six occasions, with four top-sixes and two runners-up.

This will be his first professional start at Pebble Beach but then again he had never played Carnoustie before last year’s Open at was T2nd there.

Patrick Cantlay

At 27, Cantlay was and still is in that category with Schauffele, Spieth and Thomas as Americans with huge potential.

Cantlay had an incredible amateur career and after a difficult start to life as a pro, he is now a two-time PGA Tour winner and sits inside the world’s top-10.

He has played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am three times and was T9th there in 2013.

He’ll tee it up at Pebble Beach coming off of four straight top-10s with a T9th at The Masters, T3rd at the RBC Heritage, T3rd at the USPGA Championship and a win at the Memorial. He was also T6th at the WGC-Mexico.

Marc Leishman

The Aussie has five top-10s on the PGA Tour this season and has been one of the best players in the world over the past few years not to win a Major.

Leishman performs well on the biggest stages but is yet to get over the line, with five top-10s in Majors including a playoff defeat at the 2015 Open.

The US Open hasn’t been his strongest tournament but he has made the cut in the last three editions and did play in 2010 when Pebble Beach last hosted.

Hideki Matsuyama

The former World Number 2 is one of the most solid players in the world right now and hasn’t missed a cut since The Open, making the cut in each of his last 25 events.

Matsuyama has some seriously impressive stats on the PGA Tour, like 3rd in SG: Tee to green, 4th in SG: Approach and 6th in SG: Total, but there is one glaring statistic and that is his SG: Putting which is down at 128th on Tour.

Despite that awful putting total, he has still made 25 cuts in a row and is 14th on the PGA Tour in scoring average.

He is one of the best ball strikers in the game so really only needs to hole some putts at Pebble Beach to lift the trophy, you’d think.

He has seven top-1os in Majors including a T2nd at the 2017 US Open.

Matt Wallace

The Englishman won three times on the European Tour last season to narrowly miss out on the European Ryder Cup side and has continued on from where he left off this year.

Wallace came close at Bethpage, finishing T3rd for his best Major finish and was also T2nd at the British Masters, T6th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2nd at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 29-year-old has all the talent in the world to win a Major, so why not at Pebble Beach?

