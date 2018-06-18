Phil Mickelson's wife has spoken out about her husband's actions on Saturday at the US Open

Amy Mickelson: “He’s A Good Man Who Had A Bad Moment”

The 2018 US Open is done and dusted but there is one moment that won’t be forgotten, Phil Mickelson’s rules infringement on the 13th hole on Saturday.

Related: Phil Mickelson explains moving ball incident

Lefty purposely hit a moving ball on the green as it was on its way down a hill, and revealed afterwards that it is something he has always wanted to do.

Mickelson also said he did it to gain a competitive advantage, as his ball was rolling off the green behind a bunker.

He was given a two-stroke penalty but could have been disqualified.

It was revealed that he offered to withdraw from the tournament on Saturday evening but USGA Chief Executive Mike Davis told him the two stroke penalty was enough.

The five-time has been heavily criticised for his actions and rightly so.

Was it a mad spur-of-the-moment mistake, or was it a pre-calculated move to save a shot or two like he said? Or was it all just to make a statement to the USGA that the course was getting silly? We’ll never truly know.