WATCH: Danny Lee Six Putts From 4ft At US Open

Winged Foot is a demanding golf course and it took its toll on Danny Lee in the third round of the US Open.

The Kiwi reached the last hole at three over for the day and +8 for the tournament but he had a complete heads-off on the final green.

Lee had around 4ft for par on the 18th and missed it before taking five more efforts to get into the hole.

On his third putt he purposely hit it too hard as the anger was clearly getting to him.

He nonchalantly tapped in for a 9 and then went and smashed his putter into his bag before throwing his flat stick.

Lee eventually carded a 78 to drop to +13 and he later withdrew from the tournament citing a wrist injury.

The 30-year-old, who has won three times as a pro, got his week off to a very solid start with a 70 on Thursday before a 75 on Friday to make the cut by one stroke.

It’s not the first time a tour pro has had a heads-off moment on the putting green.

Hennie Otto springs to mind –

