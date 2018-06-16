DJ couldn't contain his emotions on the eighth hole...
Dustin Johnson Swears Loud And Clear At US Open
The world number one doesn’t usually show much emotion but he couldn’t contain his anger on day three at the US Open.
DJ left a putt short on the eighth hole and swore, and the microphones picked it up loud and clear.
“If I hit it any harder it’d go down the ******* hill,” he said.
Watch the video below:
*Warning: contains offensive language*
Round three at Shinnecock was a controversial one with Phil Mickelson purposely hitting a moving ball on the 13th.
Zach Johnson also criticised the course, saying that the USGA had “lost” it.
