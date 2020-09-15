Who are the players who are most expected to win the US Open at Winged Foot this week?

Favourites to Win The US Open 2020

The second Major of the year starts at Winged Foot this Thursday, but who are the favourites to win the US Open?

Dustin Johnson 15/2 with 888 Sport – The world number one and the recent winner of the FedExCup he is certainly the form horse. Only question marks are around his Major record – he has only one once and blew a 54-hole lead at the PGA Championship last month. Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets + £10 on any golf in free bets Promocode: 10FREE with 888 Sport

Jon Rahm 10/1 with Betfred – The Spaniard is someone who I think could do really well this week – has a fantastic long game to go with exceptional putting. He is ready to win a Major – does he have the temperament to get over the line? Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Justin Thomas 14/1 with William Hill – Eight top 10s and five top 3s with two wins – he is a fabulous golfer. Would have been disappointed with his showing at the PGA Championship – he certainly has the game to win at Winged Foot. Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets Credited as 2 x £15 bets at William Hill

Rory McIlroy 16/1 with Bet365 – He may have not won a Major for 6 years – but he will be in a very good frame of mind as he has recently become a father. A top 10 at the Tour Championship – his best result since the end of lockdown – could be the sign of success around the corner! Remember you can get £100 in free credit when you sign up at Bet365

Collin Morikawa 16/1 with Betfair – The only Major winner of 2020 so far has got to be considered! Number five in the world and has won twice already this year – will his putting stroke hold up on the tricky Winged Foot greens? We will find out soon! You can get four £10 bets with Betfair

The US Open will be played at Winged Foot in New York and is the second Major of the year – usually played in June the tournament moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brooks Koepka would be one of the favourites but has been ruled out due to injury.

There will be no fans at the event – but the action should still be spectacular.

