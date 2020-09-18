Check out Friday's tee times for day two at Winged Foot

Friday US Open Tee Times Round 2 At Winged Foot

Check out the tee times for round two at Winged Foot in the 2020 US Open.

First round leader Justin Thomas is off at 6.27pm with Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa off the 10th.

Rory McIlroy goes out at the same time off the 1st with Justin Rose and Adam Scott.

1 = 1st tee, 10 = 10th tee, all times BST

Morning Wave

1 – 11.50am: Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

10 – 11.50am: Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

1 – 12.01pm: Jim Herman, John Pak (a), Thomas Pieters

10 – 12.01pm: Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud (a), Mike Lorenzo-Vera

1 – 12.12pm: Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

10 -12.12pm: Lukas Michel (a), Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

1 – 12.23pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

10 – 12.23pm: Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1 – 12.34pm: Lee Westwood, James Sugrue (a), Bubba Watson

10 – 12.34pm: Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1 – 12.45pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

10 – 12.45pm: Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry

1 – 12.56pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

10 – 12.56pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1 – 1.07pm: Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

10 – 1.07pm: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1 – 1.18pm: Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

10 – 1.18pm: Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

1 – 1.29pm: Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun An, Takumi Kanaya (a)

10 – 1.29pm: Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

1 – 1.40pm: Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

10 – 1.40pm: Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer (a), Alex Noren

1 – 1.51pm: Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

10 – 1.51pm: Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

Afternoon Wave

1 – 5.10pm: Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, JC Ritchie

10 – 5.10pm: Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

1 – 5.21pm: Ricky Castillo (a), Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

10 – 5.21pm: Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, JT Poston

1 – 5.32pm: Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays (a), Jason Kokrak

10 – 5.32pm: Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

1 – 5.43pm: Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

10 – 5.43pm: Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

1 – 5.54pm: Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

10 – 5.54pm: Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson (a)

1 – 6.05pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

10 – 6.05pm: Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1 – 6.16pm: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

10 – 6.16pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

1 – 6.27pm: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

10 – 6.27pm: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1 – 6.38pm: Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

10 – 6.38pm: Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

1 – 6.49pm: Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

10 – 6.49pm: Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

1 – 7pm: Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu (a), Justin Harding

10 – 7pm: Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott (a)

1 – 7.11pm: Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

10 – 7.11pm: Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

