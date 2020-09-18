The five-time Major winner looks set to miss the cut by some margin in what could be his last US Open

Has Phil Mickelson Played His Final US Open Round?

Phil Mickelson admitted last year that he probably has “to come to the realisation I’m not going to win the US Open.”

Lefty said “I really don’t have many more chances” at winning his national Open and his time may be up.

The five-time Major winner looks set to comfortably miss the cut this week at Winged Foot in what could well be his final appearance in a US Open.

He carded a nine-over-par 79 on Thursday and sits at 13 over par after 36 holes thanks to a 74 on Friday.

WATCH: Mickelson hits fairway wood from bunker lip in US Open second round

Mickelson only just made it into the field this week after the USGA stretched the Official World Golf Ranking exemptions to the top 70 due to the cancellation of the qualifying events because of Covid.

The 50-year-old has previously said that he will not accept a special exemption into the tournament, meaning he will have some work to do to make the field next year at Torrey Pines.

His best chances of making the field again would be to rank inside the world’s top 60 two weeks before the 2021 tournament or earn a spot through one of the qualifying events.

He could also gain entry into the field by winning the US Senior Open.

Mickelson has finished runner-up at the US Open six times, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.

Since his T2nd in 2013, his best finish in the event has been a T28th in 2014.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

His best chance may have come at Winged Foot in 2006 when he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss out on a playoff by one.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram