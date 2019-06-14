He was left scratching his head after his ball flew into a rake that was hidden in the thick grass

WATCH: Jordan Spieth Hits Hidden Rake At US Open

Jordan Spieth had a bad break on Friday at the US Open after hitting a hidden rake with a bunker shot at Pebble Beach.

The Texan was in a fairway bunker on the 2nd hole and was going for the green with his approach but it struck a rake that was lying in the thick rough atop the bunker.

“Oh it hit the rake…oh there’s a rake there,” he said in amazement.

“It got over the lip but it hit the rake.”

Watch the unusual incident below –

Spieth was left scratching his head, before going on to bogey the hole.

It was a set back for the 2015 US Open winner who was three under par for his opening nine having began on the 10th.

He looks set to feature over the weekend after a one over par 72 on Thursday.

The three-time Major winner has played with Justin Rose and Tiger Woods in a big featured group for the first 36 holes, with both Woods and Rose playing well.

Englishman Rose reached eight under par during Friday and will likely hold the lead or be very near it heading into the weekend.