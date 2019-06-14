The 2013 winner is out on his own at the top after a 65 at Pebble Beach

Justin Rose Shoots 65 To Lead US Open

Justin Rose leads the US Open after day one thanks to a 65 at Pebble Beach.

The Englishman is at six under par, one ahead of a group of four players at five under.

The group of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and Louis Oosthuizen all shot 66 to lie one back.

Rose, champion in 2013 at Merion, led the field in strokes gained: putting on Thursday, taking advantage of a Pebble Beach that was softer and easier than we expected it to be.

The course has clearly seen a lot of water, and it is now likely that the USGA will be making the layout more difficult as the week goes on.

Rose finished with three birdies in a row to break clear after round one, playing each nine in three under par.

2011 winner Rory McIlroy shot his lowest score in a US Open since his winning year after a three under par 68 which included a bogey at his first along with four birdies.

Last week’s RBC Canadian Open winner picked up from where he left off and looks certain to make the cut at a US Open for the first time since 2015.

Another at -3 is Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Italian was grouped with 2017 and 2018 winner Brooks Koepka, who is seeking to win the tournament for the third straight year, something that hasn’t been done since Willie Anderson in 1905.

Koepka was four under after six holes but finished at two under, which was a very popular score on Thursday.

Others to shoot 69 included Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman and amateur Viktor Hovland.

Tiger Woods is one further back after a 70, which included three birdies sandwiched around a double-bogey at the 5th.

He battled to par his last 11 holes and is in decent shape with 54 holes to play.

Related: US Open leaderboard

The shot of the day came from Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini who made a hole-in-one on the 202 yard par-3 12th.

Trending On Golf Monthly

It is no doubt Slovakia’s first ever hole-in-one in a US Open.