Justin Thomas Leads US Open After 65 At Winged Foot

Justin Thomas made six birdies and a solitary bogey on day one at Winged Foot to take the early US Open lead.

The former World No.1, bidding to win his second Major this week, carded a 65 on Thursday morning to sit at five under par.

Thomas commented afterwards that the greens were very soft and it is likely that the USGA will get them firmer and firmer as the week goes on.

“It was a good day for me from the start. I’ve just played really, really solidly,” Thomas said.

“Hit a lot of really quality tee shots. Only had a few squirrely ones, it felt like. The few greens I missed, I hit great bunker shots to give myself good par chances.

“It’s one of the best rounds I’ve played in a while tee to green. There are a couple things here and there that definitely could have been better, but I made sure all of my misses were in the right spot, and that’s what you have to do at a US Open.”

JT is one ahead of 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and Thomas Pieters at four under and Rory McIlroy at three under.

Rory is always keen to get off to good starts in Majors and his 67 sets him up to go on a run over the next few days in New York.

The four-time Major winner is seeking to win his first Major in over six years since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

“Hopefully I can keep that going over the next three days, and that’s what you need to do around here, just keep it in the short stuff, and then the greens are still receptive enough where you can give yourself some chances,” he said.

“I took a couple of my chances today. It was one of those rounds I felt like could have been a little lower than it was, but at the same time 67 is a really good start.

“Yeah, maybe putting myself under a little too much pressure to get off to a good start. First round of a Major you’re always anxious to play well, and maybe I’ve overthought it at times. Yeah, I just went out today and just took what was given to me a little more relaxed and played really nicely.”

