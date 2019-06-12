The American once again feels like he has been overlooked

Koepka: Someone Should Get Fired For “Mind-boggling” US Open Snub

Brooks Koepka comes into this week’s US Open at Pebble Beach looking to become the first player to win three years in a row for more than a century.

The American just won the USPGA Championship too so should be far and away the biggest star this week, but once again he feels like he has been overlooked.

That’s because he wasn’t even featured in a FOX advert for the tournament.

Yes you read that correctly, the 2017 and 2018 US Open winner and current World No.1 wasn’t in an advert promoting the 2019 tournament.

Koepka, who is one of golf’s most outspoken voices now, wasn’t happy.

“We’re amazed that I wasn’t in it,” he said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“There’s a couple of things where it’s just mind-boggling – it’s, like, really? How do you forget that? It doesn’t make sense to me.

“Just kind of shocked. They’ve had over a year to put it out. So I don’t know. Somebody probably got fired over it … or should.”

The now four-time Major winner famously said at last year’s US Open that he always feels like he is overlooked, but one thing is for sure and that is that he is no longer in the shadows.

Koepka is favourite to win this week, alongside Rory McIlroy, and he is out on his own at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

His display at Bethpage Black for the first 63 holes was up there with some of the greatest Major performances in history, and he picked up his fourth Major at the end of the day despite a dip on the back nine.

Trending On Golf Monthly

How do you think Koepka will get on this week at Pebble Beach? Let us know on our social media channels