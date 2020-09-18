The Englishman explained why he had his caddie attend the pin on a pitch shot

Matt Wallace Responds After US Open Ridiculing

Matt Wallace was ridiculed on social media after having his caddie Dave McNeilly attend the pin on a pitch shot at the US Open that he went onto duff.

He was playing his third shot on the 643 yard par-5 12th hole and was one under par on the day at the time.

Wallace went on to bogey the hole and carded a level par 70 with five birdies and five bogeys.

CBS’s Kyle Porter posted the images, calling them “amazing,” which Wallace responded to saying “Wasn’t that amazing, Kyle.”

No Laying Up also poked fun at the shot:

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee described it as “ass.”

Watch the shot below:

The four-time European Tour winner took to social media to explain why he had his caddie attend the pin.

He said it was because he was hoping to use the slope behind the hole to roll it back and he wanted to ensure that the ball didn’t hit the pin on its way past.

“Slope behind the pin, tried to exploit it and didn’t wanna hit the pin. A bit excessive, possibly. I kinda found the funny side after I hit the divot further than the ball,” Wallace joked with the hashtag #chunkcity.

He also tweeted that McNeilly told him “you realise everyone is gunna talk about that now instead of your level par opening round.”

WATCH: Zach Johnson holes ridiculous putt at US Open

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Wallace is five back of Justin Thomas after 18 holes, with Reed and Pieters at four under and McIlroy at three under.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram