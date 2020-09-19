The 21-year-old shot a stunning 65 on Saturday and will take a two shot lead into the final round

Matthew Wolff Shoots 65 To Lead By Two Ahead Of US Open Sunday

Matthew Wolff equalled the low round of the week with a 65 to take a two stroke lead into the final round of the US Open.

The 21-year-old, playing in just his second Major, went out in 30 with five birdies and four pars and then came home in level par thanks to a stunning birdie on the 18th.

Despite hitting just two of 14 fairways, the American only made one bogey around the treacherous Winged Foot and managed six birdies to sit at five under.

In his first ever US Open he’ll sleep on the lead into the final round and will look to emulate Collin Morikawa in winning his maiden Major in just his second start.

Wolff is the second-youngest 54 hole leader at a Major in the last 50 years and he is looking to become the first debut US Open winner in 107 years.

He is two clear of Bryson DeChambeau who recovered superbly from back-to-back opening bogeys to play his last 16 holes in two under par to card a 70.

Bryson dropped three shots, including one at the last, but played a bogey-free spell of 15 holes from the 3rd tee to 17th green featuring three birdies.

The Golfing Scientist will fancy his chances of pushing Wolff tomorrow and sealing his maiden Major title.

It was a poor back nine display from DeChambeau’s playing partner Patrick Reed who dropped eight shots in his last nine holes to come home in 43 for a 77 (+7).

The Texan is down at three over par and will need something very special in the final round.

Rory McIlroy played his way back into the tournament with a 68 and will be six back with 18 holes to play on Sunday as he seeks his fifth Major and first in more than six years.

“I still don’t think that’s out of it by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

“You know, it doesn’t take much around here. Someone gets off to a decent start, maybe 1- or 2-under through 5 and then the leader goes the other way, 1- or 2-over through 5, and all of a sudden you’re right in the thick of things.

“But yeah, we’ll see what happens. No matter where I am at the end of the day, I feel like I’ve got a pretty good shot.”

It’s a stacked leaderboard with Louis Oosthuizen at one under and Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Harris English at level par.

Rory is one over and Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland and Rafa Cabrera Bello are at two over.

