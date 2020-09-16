Who are the players with long prices who could do well this week?

Outsider Betting Tips For The US Open 2020

The excitement is increasing for the second Major of the year starting on Thursday with the US Open taking place at Winged Foot in New York.

We have already done a post of the US Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 and also on Favourites To Win The US Open 2020: Betting Odds

Rickie Fowler 66/1 with Bet365 – The year the US Open is going to be a real battle and Rickie has shown before that he does have the temperament when conditions are tricky. Has finished 2nd in a US Open before – but would need a change around in recent form.

Martin Kaymer 145/1 with Betfair Exchange – The German of course won the 2014 US Open and the 2010 PGA Championship – and although has fallen away from the top of the game he has had a 3rd and 2nd in his last two events and is top of the European Tour Strokes Gained stats. Very good odds again.

Thomas Pieters 150/1 with 888 Sport – Has the power to take on this course – has been impressing on the European Tour a 3rd and 15th in his last two events. Someone who would not be a shock to see at the top of the leaderboards.

Matt Wallace 200/1 with Betfred – The Englishman believes he is destined to win a Major and has not been awful form it was not long ago that he finished 4th at The Memorial Tournament. Love him at these odds!

Andy Sullivan 250/1 with William Hill – Had a fantastic UK Series on the European Tour including a victory. His game is built around consistency – he features highly on all the notable stats on the European Tour.

But golf fans always want to know which of the players with long odds has a great chance of winning – there is no better feeling than picking a long priced winner. For all of the tips above I would very much suggest backing them each way.

The GM tipster had some success recently – check out his US Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 – or to check out his success this season go to the golf betting tips homepage.

