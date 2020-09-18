The 2018 Masters champion is one ahead after 36 holes at the 2020 US Open

Patrick Reed Leads US Open As Winged Foot Shows Its Teeth

Patrick Reed leads the US Open at the halfway stage after brutal conditions on Friday at Winged Foot.

The course was soft and scoreable on Thursday but it was playing firm in windy conditions as many of the world’s best players struggled in round two.

Players who teed off in the morning wave certainly had easier conditions with the only two under par rounds coming from the early starters.

DeChambeau’s 68 (-2) was the best round of the day and only one of two under par scores along with Bubba Watson who carded a 69.

He is one back of fellow American Patrick Reed who was at his brilliant best.

Reed shot four under on Thursday and held onto his score supremely well on Friday afternoon as the wind got up.

The Texan looks dialed in and birdied the 9th, his final hole, to shoot level par for the day for a one stroke lead heading into the weekend.

Reed dropped five shots around Winged Foot’s West Course but made them all up with five birdies.

He is one ahead of DeChambeau, who he’ll tee off with on Saturday in the final group.

The Golfing Scientist set the early clubhouse lead at three under after an eagle on his final hole, the 9th, where he drove it 380 yards down the middle to leave a wedge into the green.

The 26-year-old has put himself in great position to win his first Major to add to his six PGA Tour titles.

He made five birdies and five bogeys as well as that closing eagle.

“I felt like a lot of things were working well for me. I was driving it well. My iron play was impeccable. When I got into trouble, wasn’t able to get out of it as well today as yesterday, but when I was in the fairway I was able to attack and take advantage, and finished really well today,” DeChambeau said.

“I hit a great drive on 6, great drive on 8, great shot on 7, and a great drive on 9 that just set me up to be able to attack that flag today, and that was a fun way to finish off at a US Open so far. It’s great.”

Rafa Cabrera Bello is in T3rd at two under after a 70, and he is alongside Harris English and Justin Thomas, who shot 73 after an opening 65.

Thomas was five over after 10 holes but played his last eight bogey free and two under par to be just two back after 36 holes.

Jason Kokrak is one under with Xander Schauffele at level par alongside Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff and Thomas Pieters.

World No.2 Jon Rahm is one over whilst World No.1 Dustin Johnson is at three over after a very solid 70.

2012 US Open winner is just five back at two over par after this birdie at the last:

Rory McIlroy fell away after his opening 67 to drop to three over after a 76.

He made three birdies in his second round but had seven bogeys and a double.

Tiger Woods also fell away drastically with a 77 to finish at 10 over par.

Phil Mickelson was another to miss out on the cut comfortably to finish at 13 over par in what could be his final US Open appearance.

