The famed California venue hosts the US Open for the sixth time this year

Pebble Beach Course Guide – U.S. Open 2019

The 119th US Open takes place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California from 13th-16th June this year.

It will be the sixth time the course has hosted the tournament and nine years since it was last played there when Graeme McDowell claimed his maiden Major in 2010.

G-Mac’s total of level par was enough for victory, beating Gregory Havret by one.

The big-name trio of Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson were all within three strokes of the lead in what was a thrilling final day.

Past Pebble Beach US Open winners are: Jack Nicklaus in 1972, Tom Watson in 1982, Tom Kite in 1992, Tiger Woods in 2000 and Graeme McDowell in 2010.

It has also hosted five US Amateur Championships, as well as the USPGA Championship in 1977.

The US Open is scheduled to return in 2027, and the US Women’s Open will take place there for the first time in 2023.

Continually ranked as one of the top courses in the world, it is located on Monterrey Peninsula, south of San Francisco.

It ranks 7th in Golf Digest’s America’s top 100 course rankings.

Unlike many US Open venues, like next year’s host Winged Foot, Pebble Beach is a public course and greens fees are available.

From April 2019, it costs $550 (approx. £435) to follow in the footsteps of Bobby Jones and Tiger Woods, playing amongst the rocky coastline.

Add some more dollars on for a caddie which is required for non-resort guests.

Jack Neville and Douglas Grant designed the course that opened on February 22, 1919.

Since then, there have been numerous revisions by: William Herbert Fowler (1922), Alister MacKenzie (1926), H. Chandler Egan (1928), Robert Hunter (1927), as well as Jack Nicklaus in creation of a new fifth hole in 1998.

To prepare for the 2019 U.S. Open, the 9th, 13th, 14th and 17th greens have been rebuilt to better resemble their original design.

However, the new greens are bigger than 100 year ago so they conform to USGA specifications, and they now feature underground drainage and ventilation systems.

There are almost too many signature holes to mention, but highlights include the stretch from 6-8 and the finishing par-5 that doglegs from right-to-left along the Pacific.

Pebble Beach is a popular choice on simulators, and was also a fan favourite in EA Sports’ ‘Tiger Woods PGA Tour’ video game series.

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole By Hole:

Par 71, 7075 yards

Golf Monthly Instruction

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 1



Par 4, 380 yards, SI 8

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 2



Par 4, 516 yards, SI 10

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 3



Par 4, 404 yards, SI 12

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 4



Par 4, 331 yards, SI 16

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 5



Par 3, 195 yards, SI 14

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 6



Par 5, 523 yards, SI 2

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 7



Par 3, 109 yards, SI 18

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 8



Par 4, 428 yards, SI 6

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 9



Par 4, 526 yards, SI 4

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 10



Par 4, 495 yards, SI 7

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 11



Par 4, 390 yards, SI 5

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 12



Par 3, 202 yards, SI 17

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 13



Par 4, 445 yards, SI 9

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 14



Par 5, 580 yards, SI 1

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 15



Par 4, 397 yards, SI 13

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 16



Par 4, 403 yards, SI 11

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 17



Par 3, 208 yards, SI 15

Trending On Golf Monthly

Pebble Beach Course Guide – Hole 18



Par 5, 543 yards, SI 3