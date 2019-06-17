Gary Woodland's win means Americans have won nine of the last 10 Majors

Pebble Beach Stats: 2019 US Open By The Numbers

The 2019 US Open was a fascinating watch with plenty of different storylines.

Gary Woodland captured his maiden Major, Brooks Koepka came within a whisker of winning his third-straight US Open title, Justin Rose was up there and a 21-year-old amateur finished T13th.

Below, we take a look at some of the most interesting stats from the week at Pebble Beach…

2019 US Open By The Numbers –

– Woodland’s win means that nine of the last 10 Majors have been won by Americans.

– That was Gary Woodland’s eighth 54-hole lead but the first time he had ever converted one into a victory.

– Brooks Koepka became the first man in US Open history to post four rounds in the 60s and not win.

– Koepka led the field in Greens in Regulation with 75%.

– Low amateur Viktor Hovland led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, as well as Fairways Hit with 84% (tied with Henrik Stenson). He was also T3rd in Greens in Reg with 71%.

– Sticking with Hovland, he shot a total of 280 for four rounds, the lowest score by an amateur in US Open history. That eclipsed Jack Nicklaus’ total of 282 in 1960.

– He is the third player in history to win the low amateur honours at both the Masters and US Open in the same year after Phil Mickelson in 1991 and Matt Kuchar in 1998.

– Viktor Hovland (round 2), Louis Oosthuizen (round 3) and Kevin Kisner (round 2) were the only men to hit 100% of fairways in a round.

– Of all the players to make the cut, Tyrrell Hatton’s 2nd round total of 4/14 fairways (28.57%) was the lowest of the week.

– Tiger Woods closed with a 69, which was his lowest US Open final round score in a decade.

– Nobody had more than two eagles all week, surprising when you consider that the course has two reachable par-5s and the (sometimes) driveable par-4 4th. Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Rafa Cabrera Bello all had two eagles.

– Hideki Matsuyama and Erik Van Rooyen had the most birdies for the week with 19.

– Bernd Wiesberger was last in that category with just seven birdies in four rounds.

– Unsurprisingly Rory McIlroy led the field in Driving Distance with an average of 317.9 yards. DJ was second with 316.8.

– Webb Simpson was 1st in SG: Putting with 8.64. Gary Woodland was 2nd with 8.29.

– Justin Rose was 5th in SG: Putting (+7.10) despite a final round total of -1.62.

– Rose was down in T59th for Greens in Regulation with 52%, yet still finished T3rd.

– Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen hit just four Greens in Regulation (22.22%) in his 3rd round 84.

– The par-5 6th ranked as the easiest hole with an average of 4.585.

– There were 18 eagles on the 6th all week, by far the most of any hole. The 18th was 2nd with six eagles.

– The par-4 9th was the toughest with an average of 4.362.