Only Lefty would play a shot like this...

WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Fairway Wood From Bunker Lip

Phil Mickelson has been one of the most entertaining golfers to watch during his career and he reminded us why during the second round of the US Open.

Whether it’s hitting a moving ball during a Major or hitting driver out of a bush, Lefty is always worth watching.

On Friday at Winged Foot, he played an absurd shot when his ball came to rest in thick rough on the lip of a bunker.

On the 17th hole he had over 200 yards to the pin and instead of hacking it out and taking his medicine, he took out a fairway wood.

What followed was a stunning shot as he managed to find the green in regulation and went on to two putt for an unlikely par.

Watch the incredible shot below:

Mickelson shot 79 (+9) in the opening round and looks likely to miss the cut in what could be his final US Open.

