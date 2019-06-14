Lefty missed a tiddler on the 3rd hole in round one of the 2019 US Open

WATCH: Phil Mickelson Misses Tiny Putt At US Open

Phil Mickelson needs to win the US Open at Pebble Beach this week, but he can’t afford many of these tiny misses.

Lefty was faced with a par putt on the 3rd hole of some 2ft but managed to somehow lip it out.

“That might be the shortest missed putt of anybody’s career on this Tour,” the commentator said.

They may have been right.

Watch the painful miss below –

Lefty finished at one over par after a 72, which included three bogeys and two birdies.

He is seven back of leader Justin Rose after 18 holes, so has some ground to make up over the next three days if he wants to complete the career grand slam.

The American has been runner-up at the US Open on six occasions, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.