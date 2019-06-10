We react to Rory McIlroy's 16th PGA Tour title plus preview the action from Pebble Beach this week
Podcast: Rory’s Win In Canada + US Open Preview
It’s time for the US Open at Pebble Beach!
This week we preview the action at Pebble and look back at memorable US Opens, controversial ones and what we can expect this week.
We also look back at Rory McIlroy’s stunning victory at the RBC Canadian Open and finish with a special US Open quiz.
