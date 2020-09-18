There were two aces on Thursday at Winged Foot, both coming on the 7th hole

WATCH: Reed And Zalatoris Make US Open Holes-In One

The opening round of the 2020 US Open is in the books and we saw a couple of beautiful holes-in-one.

Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris both made 1’s at the par-3 7th at Winged Foot, with Reed dunking it after one bounce and Zalatoris’ falling into the left edge.

Watch Patrick Reed’s hole-in-one at the US Open:

That stunning ace helped Reed shot four under to sit just one behind Justin Thomas who carded a 65.

“I had 166 yards, and from there I was thinking, just kind of a stock 9-iron and Kes thought I needed to take a hair off of it. From there I knew that if I hit it a little too hard, it’s going to kind of bounce and use that backstop, going to be able to come down. And the biggest thing was make sure it enters from the right because it could kick left.

“I hit a perfect 90 percenter, and I think it one- or two-hopped in. One-hopped, all right, so we couldn’t see how many hops it took. But it went in.”

Watch Will Zalatoris’ hole-in-one at the US Open:

The American shot level par on Thursday thanks to his ace as well as three birdies.

Zalatoris made a hole-in-one on the same hole and then, incredibly, almost made another just six holes later:

It was centre cup and somehow didn’t drop.

