It is the four-time major winner's worst ever opening round in a major

Rory McIlroy Shoots 80 At US Open

You can’t win the US Open on day one, but you certainly can lose it – and Rory McIlroy played himself out of the tournament on Thursday morning.

The 2011 champion had the chance to topple Dustin Johnson at the top of the world rankings this week. That is now looking unlikely.

He shot 80 (10 over par) which was his worst ever opening round in a major.

It featured three double bogeys, the most he has ever had in a single round at a major.

His 80 leaves him 11 behind the leaders Ian Poulter and Scott Piercy, who tamed Shinnecock on Thursday with superb 69s.

Starting on the 10th tee, McIlroy boomed his drive down the middle to leave a mere flick in and set himself up with around 6-8ft for birdie, it was the perfect start.

But he missed, and it all went downhill from there. He would bogey the 11th with another similar-length missed putt after finding sand off the tee on the short par-3.

From having a great chance to go -1 thru 1, the Ulsterman found himself +2 after two. That was just the start.