Rose One Back After Mad US Open Saturday
Saturday’s action at the US Open will go down as one of the craziest days in recent major championship history.
The day saw rules infringements, ridiculous course conditions and questionable fan behaviour.
World number one Dustin Johnson now co-leads after shooting seven over par.
DJ made six bogeys and a double in his third round, and showed signs of frustration.
However, it was a certain left-handed five-time major winner who stole the headlines in round three.
Phil Mickelson was docked two shots on the 13th hole for hitting his ball whilst it was moving on the putting green.
In one of the most bizarre situations we’ve seen in recent years, Lefty chased after his ball on the putting green and quickly hit it before it rolled off down a slope.
He eventually made a 10 on the hole.
He revealed after his round that he knew the rules and did it to gain an advantage.
Tony Finau and Daniel Berger each shot 66s in the morning and were seven back of the lead by the time they finished – they each make up the final group tomorrow.
11 back after 36 holes to final group – that just about sums up the day.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka is the fourth man at +3 going into the final round after a 72.
Justin Rose is in with a great shout at a second US Open title after a three over par 73 to sit at +4.
The Englishman had a couple of three putts late on that were harsh to say the least.
Rose is just one back heading into the final round and is playing as good as anyone.
Victory will mean he becomes world number one for the first time in his career.
Rose’s playing partner Henrik Stenson is one further back after a 74.
Ian Poulter shot six over to sit at +7 with a round to go.
Poults is clearly playing some great stuff and whilst a win may be a big ask, a good finish will go a long way to making the Ryder Cup side.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat is at +6 after a two under 68 – that was one of three rounds under par.
He is joined by Masters champion Patrick Reed and Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk.
The course was playing brutally difficult, highlighted by a questionable pin position on 15 which saw many players struggle to hold the green.
Scott Piercy putted off the green whilst Ian Poulter hit what looked to be a stunning bunker shot that also rolled through the back.
The rowdy New York crowd were enjoying themselves but the occasional laughter and cheering when balls rolled off greens was unsavory.
Sunday looks like a shootout with 22 players within five strokes – let’s hope the USGA soak the course and allow the players to make birdies tomorrow.
