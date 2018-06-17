Saturday's action at Shinnecock will go down as one of the craziest days in recent major championship history

Rose One Back After Mad US Open Saturday

Saturday’s action at the US Open will go down as one of the craziest days in recent major championship history.

The day saw rules infringements, ridiculous course conditions and questionable fan behaviour.

World number one Dustin Johnson now co-leads after shooting seven over par.

DJ made six bogeys and a double in his third round, and showed signs of frustration.

However, it was a certain left-handed five-time major winner who stole the headlines in round three.

Phil Mickelson was docked two shots on the 13th hole for hitting his ball whilst it was moving on the putting green.

In one of the most bizarre situations we’ve seen in recent years, Lefty chased after his ball on the putting green and quickly hit it before it rolled off down a slope.

He eventually made a 10 on the hole.

He revealed after his round that he knew the rules and did it to gain an advantage.

Tony Finau and Daniel Berger each shot 66s in the morning and were seven back of the lead by the time they finished – they each make up the final group tomorrow.

11 back after 36 holes to final group – that just about sums up the day.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is the fourth man at +3 going into the final round after a 72.