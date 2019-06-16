Gary Woodland takes a one stroke lead over Justin Rose into the final round at Pebble Beach

Rose One Back Heading Into US Open Sunday

Justin Rose will begin the final round of the US Open just one back of Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach, with the Englishman seeking his second Major.

Rose began the round at seven under and two back of Woodland, and ended it at 10 under and one back after a three under par 68.

The 2013 US Open champion once again didn’t have his best stuff from tee to green but was near-perfect on the greens, with a total of 35 one-putts for the opening three rounds.

He mixed five birdies with three bogeys, closing with two birdies at the par-5 14th and 18th.

Woodland, Rose’s playing partner in the final group, maintained his lead but that two stroke advantage was halved to one, with the American going round in one under.

He’ll take a slender advantage into Sunday which will be his first ever 54-hole lead at a Major.

The 35-year-old three-time PGA Tour winner had three birdies and two bogeys on Saturday, including a one under back nine with a birdie on the 11th and eight pars.

Pebble Beach was scorable after some friendly pins, and in the opposite of 2018 it will likely get tougher in the final round as oppose to Shinnecock Hills which had to be toned down for the final round last year.

Just four back of Woodland and three shy of Rose is 2017 and 2018 winner Brooks Koepka, who’ll attempt to win the US Open for the third-straight year, something that hasn’t been done since Willie Anderson did so in 1905.

Koepka was excellent on Saturday, shooting a bogey-free 68 with three birdies in what was his lowest round of the week so far.

The American has slowly played better all week, which is likely a bad omen for his competitors.

He is at seven under, tied with 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie.

Rory McIlroy is six under par and five back after a one under 70 which included a birdie on the 18th.

McIlroy, winner last week in Canada and Major-less since 2014, looks every bit capable of clawing back the deficit if his putter can warm up.

Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley are five under, whilst an all-European group of Stenson, Wallace, McDowell, Rahm and Willett are all at four under.

