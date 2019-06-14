The incident happened on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach on Friday morning
Runaway Golf Buggy Injures Fans At US Open
A runaway golf buggy injured fans on day two at the US Open at Pebble Beach.
The buggy was idle before a box fell onto the accelerate pedal and it began to charge at fans, hitting “at least two people” according to one Twitter user who was at the course.
“Wildest thing I’ve seen so far at the #usopen just happened,” @fnf2017 tweeted.
“Box fell on the gas peddle of an unattended cart and it ran at full speed in large circles on the 16th fairway, Hit at least two people before someone jumped on(ish) and knocked the box off.
“Could have been really bad.”
A report from californiainjuryaccidentlawyer.com says that three elderly people were taken to hospital.
It says that one victim was left with a broken arm, another suffered a spinal injury and a third suffered minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol report.
Justin Rose leads the way at Pebble Beach on seven under par after a one under 70 on day two.
The Englishman will likely hold the lead at the end of the day, in search of his second US Open trophy this weekend.
