He wasn't happy with his bagman Michael Greller after hitting "two perfect shots" that were both punished

Spieth Rages At Caddie – “You Got Me In The Water”

2015 US Open champion Jordan Spieth came into Pebble Beach as one of the tournament favourites but is down in T58th after a one over par 72 on Thursday.

The Texan is seven back of leader Justin Rose after three bogeys and two birdies.

One of the bogeys was a real unforced error, and a caddie error according to the former World Number One.

Spieth was playing the 8th hole and hit what looked like a perfect a shot from the tee but his ball travelled too far and rolled off the fairway and over the cliff.

He then was faced with some 165 yards to the pin, downhill, after taking a penalty drop and he flew his iron shot over the green into the thick rough over the back of the green.

Related: Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie?

It looked like he’d make a double-bogey but an up-and-down saved his bogey.

After his approach, he was noticeably angry and called out his caddie.

“Two perfect shots,” he said.

“Two perfect shots Michael.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Watch the video below –

Justin Rose leads after round one, with the 2013 US Open winner shooting a six under par 65 whilst playing with Spieth.

The third member of their group was Tiger Woods who posted a one under par 70 on Thursday.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: US Open leaderboard 2019