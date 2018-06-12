We take a look at who the bookies fancy to win at Shinnecock Hills

US Open Favourites 2018

The US Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills this year for the fifth time, and, as ever, a stellar field of players will tee it up in search of the year’s second major including 2016 champion and world number one Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and a certain Tiger Woods.

Check out who the GM Tipster is backing with his US Open betting tips.

Here we look at the US Open favourites ahead of the tournament:

Dustin Johnson 8/1

DJ returned to the world number one position with victory at the St Jude Classic last week and is favourite to win his second US Open title.

The American won his first and only major at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont and has a brilliant record in this tournament with a T4th finish in 2014 and a T2nd in 2015.

He also came T8th in 2010 where he held the 54-hole lead before a nightmare final round at Pebble Beach.

DJ missed the cut at Erin Hills last year but has made every cut since.

Rory McIlroy 11/1

The four-time major winner won his first major at the 2011 US Open at Congressional and comes into this year’s tournament in great form.

He has already won once this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has had three great chances to win at the Dubai Desert Classic, Masters and BMW PGA Championship.

Granted, he wasn’t able to win in those three occasions but when you consider that he didn’t win at all in 2017 his form looks good so far this year – one win, two seconds, a T3, T5 and a T8th in his last outing at the Memorial.

Justin Thomas – 14/1

The former world number one came close at Erin Hills last year, finishing in a tie for 9th despite playing in the final group.

JT has won once in 2018 at the Honda Classic and has made every cut since last year’s Open.

Since the Open he has won four times including his first major at the USPGA Championship.

Jason Day – 14/1

The Aussie has won twice already this year at the Farmers Insurance Open and Wells Fargo Championship.

He was also T2nd in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 5th in the Australian Open and T5th at the Players Championship.

He has five top 10s in seven US Open appearances including two runner-ups and a T4th.