We take a look at who the bookies fancy to win at Shinnecock Hills
US Open Favourites 2018
The US Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills this year for the fifth time, and, as ever, a stellar field of players will tee it up in search of the year’s second major including 2016 champion and world number one Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and a certain Tiger Woods.
Check out who the GM Tipster is backing with his US Open betting tips.
Here we look at the US Open favourites ahead of the tournament:
Dustin Johnson 8/1
DJ returned to the world number one position with victory at the St Jude Classic last week and is favourite to win his second US Open title.
The American won his first and only major at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont and has a brilliant record in this tournament with a T4th finish in 2014 and a T2nd in 2015.
He also came T8th in 2010 where he held the 54-hole lead before a nightmare final round at Pebble Beach.
DJ missed the cut at Erin Hills last year but has made every cut since.
Rory McIlroy 11/1
The four-time major winner won his first major at the 2011 US Open at Congressional and comes into this year’s tournament in great form.
He has already won once this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has had three great chances to win at the Dubai Desert Classic, Masters and BMW PGA Championship.
Granted, he wasn’t able to win in those three occasions but when you consider that he didn’t win at all in 2017 his form looks good so far this year – one win, two seconds, a T3, T5 and a T8th in his last outing at the Memorial.
Justin Thomas – 14/1
The former world number one came close at Erin Hills last year, finishing in a tie for 9th despite playing in the final group.
JT has won once in 2018 at the Honda Classic and has made every cut since last year’s Open.
Since the Open he has won four times including his first major at the USPGA Championship.
Jason Day – 14/1
The Aussie has won twice already this year at the Farmers Insurance Open and Wells Fargo Championship.
He was also T2nd in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 5th in the Australian Open and T5th at the Players Championship.
He has five top 10s in seven US Open appearances including two runner-ups and a T4th.
Justin Rose – 15/1
The Englishman is perhaps in the form of his life, having recently had the chance to become world number one.
Rose is currently 3rd in the world, matching his career best, and has won four times since late October.
The 2013 US Open champion hasn’t missed a cut since last year’s USPGA Championship and since then has had 15 top-10 finishes as well as a T12 at The Masters.
Jordan Spieth 16/1
The Texan won the 2015 US Open and is always highly fancied at the majors.
He was 3rd at The Masters after a final day charge but his form has been indifferent this year with just three other top 10s.
Spieth is down at 186th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistics so will need to re-find his putting boots if he hopes to contend.
Tiger Woods – 16/1
The 14-time major winner plays at Shinnecock Hills 10 years after his final major victory to date at the 2008 US Open.
Woods’ 2018 comeback has been impressive with highlights including a T2nd at the Valspar Championship and a T5th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
He has made his last seven cuts in a row on the PGA Tour.
The 42-year-old’s last appearance at the US Open came back in 2015 where he missed the cut.
In total he has three US Open victories, two runner-ups and three top-six finishes.
Brooks Koepka – 16/1
The defending champion has been out injured this year but had made all four cuts on his return including a T11th at The Players and a 2nd at the Fort Worth Invitational.
Shinnecock will be set up for the big hitters and Koepka is one of those.
He can really turn it on when he needs to and showed last year just how good he can play on the big stage.
