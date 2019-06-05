We take a look at which favourites you should consider backing at Pebble Beach this year...

5 US Open Favourites To Consider At Pebble Beach

The US Open returns to the beautiful Pebble Beach this year where Brooks Koepka defends his back-to-back titles.

The World No.1 is looking to become the first man since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win the trophy three years in a row and is favourite for the tournament.

Nobody has won the title three straight years in over a century so because of that we’re not picking Koepka in this list, which features five favourites you should consider backing…

5 US Open Favourites To Consider At Pebble Beach

Dustin Johnson

Just behind Brooks Koepka with oddsmakers is Dustin Johnson, and for good reason too.

DJ has won twice at Pebble Beach and held the 54-hole lead there in 2010 before that infamous collapse.

He, of course, also won the title in 2016 at Oakmont and has four other top-10s including a T2nd in 2015 when he three-putted on the 72nd hole to lose to Jordan Spieth.

His form this year has been excellent, with wins in Saudi and Mexico at the WGC, and he was T2nd at The Masters and 2nd at the USPGA.

This really is DJ’s tournament to lose…you’d think.

Tiger Woods

Just below DJ in the betting ranks is Tiger Woods, who has won three US Open titles including in 2000 when he stormed to a 15 stroke victory.

Woods is coming off of a solid result at The Memorial where he was T9th and showed glimpses of his best golf.

He also won The Masters and looks like a genuine world-beater once again when he has his game.

His prep for the USPGA wasn’t great, after skipping Bay Hill and entering the tournament with no competitive action under his belt since Augusta.

This time though, it’s different and Woods is coming into Pebble Beach nicely in form.

Expect him to feature.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Jason Day

Day has two runners-up finishes at the US Open, in 2011 and 2013, and has four other top-10s.

He was T5th at Augusta and T23rd at Bethpage in 2019’s first two Majors and should be full of confidence after winning twice on the PGA Tour in 2018.

The former World Number One and 12-time PGA Tour winner was also T4th at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, T2nd the year before, T5th in 2017, T11th in 2016, T4th in 2015, T64th in 2014, 6th in 2013, T46th in 2010 and T14th in 2009.

To summarise, he plays Pebble Beach pretty much every year and plays well there nearly every time he tees it up!

Xander Schauffele

The young American has missed two cuts this year on the PGA Tour but apart from that is having a very solid season with wins at the WGC-HSBC Champions and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The four-time PGA Tour winner plays his best in the big events, evidence shown by the WGC win and his victory at the 2017 Tour Championship.

Here’s more evidence – he has only played in nine Majors but has finished inside the top-20 on six occasions, with four top-sixes and two runners-up.

Those runners-up finishes came at last year’s Open Championship and this year’s Masters.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth looks like he is ‘trending’ to use that terrible word, but it really does apply in this case.

The Texan was T3rd at the USPGA Championship and then two top-10s followed in his next two starts at Colonial and at the Memorial.

Trending On Golf Monthly

He won his 2nd Major at the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay and, like Day, he seems to play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am each and every year, winning there in 2017.