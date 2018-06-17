Expand Rose One Back After Mad US Open Saturday

What a crazy day Saturday was, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger were 11 shots off the leader at 7 over par when play started, but find themselves leading the US Open and in the final pairing on Sunday. It shows that anything could happen on Sunday and if an early starter shoots four under par then they could be in with a great chance of winning.

Have five live bets in the top 10 including pre tournament pick Brooks Koepka leading the way, so hopefully there should be some decent profit tonight.

US Open Betting Tips Pre Final Round

Branden Grace 1 point each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African is just four shots back and has been playing well over the past couple of days. A South African won the event the last time it was played at Shinnecock Hills, could history repeat itself?

Paul Casey 1 point each way at 250/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is 6 shots back having shot three 73s in a row. If he finds his touch today and shoots a 66 then he could find himself well in contention come the evening. And at these odd he is worth a cheeky punt.

US Open Betting Tips Post Cut

Rickie Fowler 5 points to win at 15/1 with Sportnation.bet – I have been desperate to put some money on Fowler and I think this is the final chance to do so, he shot 69 on Friday and is 2 over going into the weekend. Has the game to win in these conditions and would be a hugely popular winner.

Justin Thomas 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The World Number two is 8 shots back, but only four from second place and three from each way money, still think he could have an impact on moving day and get into the final groups on Sunday.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – This US Open weekend is massive for the Englishman, could give a huge boost in his World ranking and Ryder Cup chances if he finishes strongly. Hitting fairways and greens is what his game is built around and he will not back down from the Shinnecock Hills fight.

US Open Golf Betting Tips Post Round 1

Henrik Stenson 5 points to win at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – I already have one Swede, and I think this one is in a great spot to claim his second Major. Looked in a great place yesterday and is just two shots off the lead.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big hitting American is a superb player in the wind, and after a first round of 71 he is also just two shots from the lead. Very good each way value still.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is another player who is good in linksy windy conditions, just four shots off the lead following a round of 73. Another great value bet.

Francesco Molinari 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Italian faded to a 75 in the first round, but is still just 6 shots back which is nothing after one round. Has been in great form of late and could still well figure come Sunday.

US Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament – Updates after each round

Brooks Koepka 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet –The defending champion has been quiet for most of the season as he comes back from injury. But he now seems to be finding form perfectly for the challenge of Shinnecock Hills – 11th at The Players Championship and 2nd at Fort Worth Invitational – his incredible ball striking gives his putting stroke the best chance to claim victory.

Alex Noren 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – I have always felt that the Swede’s best chance of a Major could be a US Open. He is super-consistent with his irons and has a magical short game. 17th in the world he continues to be underrated, I think this is an excellent price for someone who has had four top 3 finishes this year already.

Webb Simpson 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2012 US Open Champion is having a fabulous season with five top 5s including a win at The Players Championship. He has the solid (and sometimes unspectacular) game that should be perfect to claim his second Major championship.

Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is having his best season since 2014, five top 10s including a last gasp victory at the Houston Open to make the US Masters. He is someone who should enjoy Shinnecock Hills where he played his first US Open back in 2004 and missed the cut by a single shot following solid rounds of 74 and 72.

Tyrrell Hatton 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – His form has dipped the past month after three early top 10s. Is a superb player on links courses and Shinnecock Hills should play similar to that test. Has shown over the past 24 months that he is capable of having a really big win.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck! 18+ Terms and Conditions apply