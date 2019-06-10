US Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

Expand US Open TV Coverage 2019

As ever I will update the betting tips after each round of the tournament

Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 9/1 with Sportnation.bet – Rory looked to be in such a good place in Canada last week that I can only see him putting together a good tournament again this week at Pebble Beach. He has got an amazing record in 2019 with 10 top 10s including two wins.

Francesco Molinari 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Shocked to see him at these odds – 7th in the world three top tens this year including a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hasn’t had a huge amount of success at Pebble Beach, but he has the game to conquer any course.

Phil Mickelson 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am backing Lefty to make a run at completing the Major Grand Slam. He has finished second in the US Open on 6 occasions, was 4th the last time the Major was played at Pebble, won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year and he has some pretty tasty odds to boot!

Sergio Garcia 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has had three missed cuts and two top 5s in the last 5 events he has played. Is very up and down in form. Has always had the potential to do well in US Opens, with five top 10s over the years, and he was 22nd the last time it was played at Pebble. These odds are too good to be ignored.

Si Woo Kim 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 4th at this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am – and has had three top 10s in total this season. Has the temperament to put together 72 holes of solid golf if his game is on song.

