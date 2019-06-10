Find out who is leading the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach
US Open Leaderboard 2019
Find out who is leading the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach.
US Open Leaderboard 2019:
Defending champion Brooks Koepka comes to Pebble Beach as one of the favourites. Koepka won his first major at Erin Hills in 2017 then defended his title at Shinnecock Hills. He has of course also won the USPGA Championship in both 2018 and 2019.
Rory McIlroy comes into the tournament as a well favoured player due to his fantastic RBC Canadian Open win the Sunday before the US Open began. This was his second PGA Tour title of the year following his win at the Players Championship earlier this season.
Phil Mickelson can complete a career Grand Slam if he wins at Pebble Beach, where he has already won this season.
