US Open Leaderboard 2020: Who Is Leading At Winged Foot

Who is surviving best at the brutal Winged Foot Golf Course in New York?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

US Open Leaderboard 2020

The US Open has begun with the world’s best golfers taking on the toughest of tests – Winged Foot Golf Course in New York.

Tee Times: US Open Tee Times Round 1

Related: US Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

Dustin Johnson is the favourite with the bookmakers having risen to Number One in the World Rankings again and also having recently claimed the FedExCup. But there are plenty of other big names who are short odds – check out the US Open Favourites for 2020.

The event this year was originally scheduled to take place in June, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was rescheduled for September – it becomes the second Major to be played in 2020 the first of course being won by Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship.

Related: What Are The Other Majors In 2020?

The course at Winged Foot is a beast of a course with a very large yardage, thick rough and very sloppy and quick greens – it is unlikely that even par will be broken many times over the four days.

The last time the event was played at Winged Foot Geoff Ogilvy outlasted the best players in the world to take the title – Colin Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson suffering double bogeys on the 72nd hole to miss out.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Who will win this event this year? Keep an eye out on the US Open Leaderboard 2020 to see if one of the Europeans can break the four year spell of American winners?

To keep up to date with everything going on this week keep an eye on the Golf Monthly website and social media channels.