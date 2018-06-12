US Open Outfits 2018 - We take a look at outfits that some players will be wearing at this week's US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Who will be best dressed?

US Open Outfits 2018

We might not know who’s going to claim the second major of the year the US Open, but with this insight into who is wearing what this week, you can decide who is going to be best dressed.

Puma

Rickie Fowler

Recently engaged, Rickie will be wanting to look his best for his new fiancé this week at Shinnecock Hills. Here we take a look at what the American will be wearing for the US Open, as well as an insight into an interesting use of equipment.

Thursday

On Thursday the fashionable American will wear a Highlight Stipe Polo (RRP £44.99), matched with peacoat coloured Pounce Pant (£54.99.)

To finish off his Thursday look, Rickie will be showing his patriotism by sporting the all new P Snapback Cap in red, white and blue (£22) whilst wearing the Ultralite Stretch Belt in peacoat (£20.)

Friday

On Friday, Fowler will be wearing the Evoknit Block Polo in plasma (£55), along with the peacoat 6 Pocket Pants (£54.99) and the Ultralite Stretch Belt from Thursday.

To finish off the look, he will again be wearing his preferred P Snapback Cap in peacoat heather with a white P (£22.)

Saturday

Saturday will see Rickie wearing the Roadmap Polo in bright white and paradise pink (£45), along with quarry coloured Pounce Pants (£54.99) and a black Ultralite Stretch Belt (£20.)

To top it off, he will be wearing a plain white P Snapback Cap (£22)

Sunday

Sunday will see Rickie in his traditional final day colours, wearing a Pounce Aston Polo in a vibrant orange, along with bright white 6 Pocket Pants (£54.99) and a quarry Ultralite Stretch Belt (£20.)

No Fowler outfit would be complete without a cap, and on Sunday he will be wearing the All New P Snapback Cap in white and orange (£22)

Throughout the tournament, Rickie’s caddie Joe Skovron will be carrying a custom Cobra Golf & Vessel Us Open Tour Stand bag, rather than the usual staff bag, a show of respect to junior and amateur golfers who tend to use staff bags.

Under Armour

Jordan Spieth

The 2015 US Open champion never fails to impress with his dress sense when it comes to the major championships, and his outfits for this year’s US Open do not disappoint either.

Thursday

Thursday will see Spieth wearing a Threadborne Infinite Polo in Neon Coral (RRP £64.99) along with white Threadborne Pants (£85.00.) His white Braided Belt 2.0 (£30) will complement his look, along with his UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap (£30) The glove Spieth will be wearing is the Spieth Tour Glove, which retails at £19.99.

Friday

On Friday, the three time major champion will be wearing a Threadborne Polo in academy blue (£64.99) along with the same white Threadborne Pants (£85) His belt for Friday will be the same as the one he wore on Thursday, however this belt will be in academy blue (£30) Again, he will finish off the look with his UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap and the Spieth Tour Glove.

Saturday

Spieth’s outfit for Saturday will consist of the Playoff Polo in Super Stripe White (£45) and academy blue Showdown Pants (£59) paired with the same belt as Friday and the Spieth Tour Glove. However, his cap changes for the weekend with him wearing the UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap in white, which retails at $28.

Sunday

Coming into Sunday, Spieth will be hoping to secure his fourth major by wearing a Threadborne Outer Glow Polo in neon coral (£65), with Threadborne Pants in academy blue. His belt will be the same as Saturday’s, although he will be wearing the UA Jordan Spieth Tour Cap, which retails at £22.99.

During all of the days, Spieth will be wearing the Spieth 2 shoes, which retail at £160.

Adidas

Throughout the week at Shinnecock Hills, Adidas’ main three of Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm will all be wearing the Adidas Ultimate365 Polo.

It’s the brand’s most consistent fitting polo that was engineered to provide golfers with the perfect amount of breathability, stretch, drape and weight.

Dustin Johnson

The new World Number One heads to Shinnecock Hills in good form off the back of his FedEx St. Jude Classic victory as he searches for what would be a second major championship victory.

On Thursday and Saturday he will be wearing a striped polo, whilst on the other two days he will be wearing the polo in black with a grey collar, and the polo in white with a grey collar.

Sergio Garcia

The 2017 Masters Champion hasn’t been in the best of form this year, however his outfit for this year’s US Open will pay tribute to his nationality, with his Saturday polo being plain red, with a black collar.

On Friday and Sunday, he will be wearing the polo with three stripes across the chest, with the sleeves a different colour to the block colour of the polo.

Jon Rahm

The young Spaniard will also be acknowledging his nationality on Thursday and Sunday, with red on the shirt.

His Thursday and Friday shirts are two-coloured, both with a grey main base, whilst his weekend shirts are block colours of grey and red respectively.

Peter Millar

For this year’s US Open, Peter Millar will be debuting their Fall 2018 Crown Sport Line, with six ambassadors, including Branden Grace and Brandt Snedeker, sporting the new colours and styles.

Here we will have a look at what outfits one representative will be wearing on each day.

Thursday & Friday – Branden Grace

On Thursday, the South African will be wearing a lilac striped polo featuring exceptional breathability and designed from an innovative fabric that offers four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, quick-dry, odor control and easy-care.

On Friday, he will be wearing a dark blue version of the polo.

Along with the outfit, he will be wearing trousers that are the first of its kind – the eb66 Pant, which has the look of a weekend-ready five-pocket pant, featuring a lightweight stretch in a chino weight.

On Thursday he will be wearing white trousers, whilst on Friday he will be wearing blue.

Saturday & Sunday – Brandt Snedeker

On Saturday the American will wear a bright blue plain polo with dark blue trousers, whilst on Sunday he will wear a bright blue striped polo with white trousers as he will be searching for a maiden major victory