Here we take a look at the prize money on offer for the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills

US Open Prize Money 2018

Last year’s US Open prize fund was the biggest ever seen in golf and this year is set to be no different, keeping the tournament as the richest in golf.

In 2017 the purse was a massive $12m, $2m more than the previous year.

Brooks Koepka won a massive $2.16m with victory at Erin Hills.

Related: US Open betting tips 2018

The tournament trumps the purses in the other majors – The Masters purse this year was $11m, The Open’s was $10.25m last year and the USPGA’s was $10.5m.

The US Open purse was $6.25m last time the tournament was at Shinnecock Hills in 2004. Winner Retief Goosen took home $1.125m.

That was only two years after Tiger Woods won the first ever $1m winner’s cheque. Just 16 years on that figure has doubled.