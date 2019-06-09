Here we take a look at the prize money on offer for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach

US Open Prize Money 2019

Last year’s US Open prize fund was the biggest ever seen in golf and this year is set to be no different, keeping the tournament as the richest in golf.

The purse for the 2019 U.S. Open will be $12.5 million, making it the largest of all major championships

“The USGA is committed to providing an unparalleled experience to every player competing in its championships,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director, championships.

“Through strategic investments in our player relations program, we are continuing the effort to create a competitor experience commensurate with the game’s most prestigious championships, and that includes an increased purse and a continued commitment to make playing in an Open championship unforgettable for the world’s top amateur players.”

n 2017 the purse was a massive $12m, $2m more than the previous year.

Brooks Koepka won a massive $2.16m with victory at Erin Hills.

The tournament trumps the purses in the other majors – Tiger Woods won just over $2 million at the Us Masters this year, while Koepka won just under $2 million at the USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Last year Koepka won $2.16 million for defending his US Open title – and that will go up more in 2019.

When Graeme McDowell won the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2010 he won $1.35 million so the prize for winning has risen over 50% in the quite short time period.