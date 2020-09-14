The US Open is the most lucrative of the four men's golf Majors

US Open Prize Money 2020

Winged Foot hosts a postponed US Open this year in a new September date after it was pushed back due to Covid-19.

The tournament will go ahead without fans as the New York venue hosts America’s national open for the first time since 2006.

The prize money is set to be huge, with last year’s tournament offering up the most of all four golf Majors with $12.5m.

Gary Woodland won $2.25m at Pebble Beach in 2019, with runner-up Brooks Koepka taking home $1.35m.

Third place exceeded $830,000 and the fourth place cheque was well over half a million at $582,000.

Outside of the FedEx Cup finale at the Tour Championship, the US Open is the second-most lucrative golf event behind the Players Championship.

The unofficial fifth Major has a huge purse of $15m and a $2.7m winner’s cheque.

Prize money is always revealed in tournament week and it remains to be seen if this year’s US Open prize money has been affected by Covid-19.

However, that looks unlikely as the first Major of the year did not feature reduced prize money and the PGA Tour has also kept huge prize pools too.

The PGA Championship prize money remained the same as last year with 2020’s winner Collin Morikawa picking up $1.98m.

The total purse for the event was a cool $11m.

The 2019 Masters prize money was $11.5m and $2.07m to the winner, Tiger Woods.

The Open Championship’s total purse was $10.75m, with $1.93m going to the Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry.

