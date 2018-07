Test your knowledge of the US Open with this quiz...

US Open Quiz 2018

How well do you know the US Open?

Related: US Open golf betting tips 2018

Need to do some revision? Check out our US Open microsite full of US Open news, blogs, history and records.

Test your knowledge of the tournament with our quiz below…good luck!

Check out all of the US Open 2018 tee times here.

For all the latest US Open news check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels