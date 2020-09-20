When are the leaders out for the final round on Sunday?

US Open Round 4 Tee Times Sunday 2020

The Winged Foot golf course has been the star of the show and there will be a fascinating final round ahead.

Matthew Wolff has snatched the lead at 5 under a couple clear of the ever-entertaining Bryson DeChambeau.

Related: US Open Betting Tips Updated

US Open Round 4 Tee Times Sunday 2020

All times BST – (a) = Amateur

13:00 Abraham Ancer

13:11 Troy Merritt, John Pak (a)

13:22 Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira

13:33 Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry

13:44 Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz

13:55 Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

14:06 Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan

14:17 Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman

14:28 Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen,

14:39 Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson

14:50 Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert

15:01 Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott

15:12 Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im

15:23 Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler

15:34 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm

15:45 Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III

15:56 Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore

16:07 Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin

16:18 Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson

16:29 Tony Finau, Lee Westwood

16:40 Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey

16:51 Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel

17:02 Will Zalatoris, Adam Long

17:13 Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters

17:24 Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson

17:35 Lucas Glover, Alex Noren

17:46 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland

17:57 Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson

18:08 Harris English, Xander Schauffele

18:19 Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen

18:30 Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff

Whatever happens during the final round at Winged Foot it is bound to be exciting as the players battle to score round the tough test.

Will there be a new Major champions or will some of the players who have already tasted Major success come through the field to take victory?

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Next Major in the golf season is the US Masters which will take place in November after it was postponed due to coronavirus.

Keep up to date with all the exciting action from the US Open with the Golf Monthly website and social media channels.