When are the leaders out for the final round on Sunday?
US Open Round 4 Tee Times Sunday 2020
The Winged Foot golf course has been the star of the show and there will be a fascinating final round ahead.
Matthew Wolff has snatched the lead at 5 under a couple clear of the ever-entertaining Bryson DeChambeau.
All times BST – (a) = Amateur
13:00 Abraham Ancer
13:11 Troy Merritt, John Pak (a)
13:22 Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira
13:33 Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry
13:44 Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz
13:55 Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
14:06 Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan
14:17 Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman
14:28 Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen,
14:39 Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson
14:50 Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert
15:01 Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott
15:12 Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im
15:23 Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler
15:34 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm
15:45 Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III
15:56 Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore
16:07 Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin
16:18 Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson
16:29 Tony Finau, Lee Westwood
16:40 Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
16:51 Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
17:02 Will Zalatoris, Adam Long
17:13 Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
17:24 Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson
17:35 Lucas Glover, Alex Noren
17:46 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland
17:57 Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson
18:08 Harris English, Xander Schauffele
18:19 Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen
18:30 Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff
Whatever happens during the final round at Winged Foot it is bound to be exciting as the players battle to score round the tough test.
Will there be a new Major champions or will some of the players who have already tasted Major success come through the field to take victory?
Next Major in the golf season is the US Masters which will take place in November after it was postponed due to coronavirus.
