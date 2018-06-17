Tony Finau and Daniel Berger will play in the final pairing of round four of the brutal US Open at Shinnecock Hills
US Open Tee Times 2018: Round 4
Final round tee times have been released for the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.
There were some big names that didn’t make the cut including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.
Tony Finau and Daniel Berger took advantage of easier morning conditions on Saturday, to move from 11 shots behind the leaders to leaders!
Again the most exciting pairing is that of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, as a pair they have made history at the Ryder Cup and also had success at the Olympics together, could Saturday prove to be another date with destiny for one of them?
Dustin Johnson and defending champion Brooks Koepka are in the penultimate group and will be the favourites to win.
Tee Times below
US Open Tee Times 2018 Round 4 – All times UK BST
13:21: Andrew Johnston (Eng)
13:32: B Hun An (Kor), P Rodgers (US)
13:43: P Mickelson (US), R Fowler (US)
13:54: R Fisher (Eng), T Wilkinson (NZ)
14:05: T Duncan (US), C Hill (Sco)
14:16: K Chappell (US), M DeMorat (US)
14:27: J Walker (US) H Matsuyama (Jpn)
14:38: C Wilson (US), J Dufner (US)
14:49: W Grimmer (US), A Baddeley (Aus)
15:00: D Burmester (SA), B Harman (US)
15:11: P Cantlay (US), S Burns (US)
15:22: P Uihlein (US), L Gagne (Crc)
15:33: M PAvon (Fra), B Haas (US)
15:44: M Leishman (Aus), A Noren (Swe)
15:55: P Perez (US), L Oosthuizen (SA)
16:06: C Naegel (US), H Li (Chn)
16:17: M Parziale (US), S Stricker (US)
16:28: B Snedeker (US), J Vegas (Ven)
16:39: C Howell (US), R Cabrera Bello (Spa)
16:50: B Steele (US), S Piercy (US)
17:01: T Fleetwood (Eng), R Henley (US)
17:12: R Knox (Sco), R Fox (NZ)
17:23: P Casey (Eng), F Molinari (Ita)
17:34: M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Thomas (US)
17:45: B DeChambeau (US), X Schauffele (US)
17:56: Z Johnson (US), W Simpson (US)
18:07: G Woodland (US), C Hoffman (US)
18:18: I Poulter (Eng), B Grace (SA)
18:29: T Hatton (Eng), D Meyer (US)
18:40: B Gay (US), J Furyk (US)
18:51: P Reed (US), K Aphibarnrat (Tha)
19:02: H Stenson (Swe), J Rose (Eng)
19:13: D Johnson (US), B Koepka (US)
19:24 T Finau (US), D Berger (US)
